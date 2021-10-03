Between providing tasty breakfasts, a place to catch up with friends, and fresh produce, the Oamaru Farmers’ Market has been a vital community hub for the past 10 years.

Yesterday this was recognised as 180 people strolled into the market to celebrate its anniversary.

At 11am, the community sang Happy Birthday in celebration, before co-managers Thaka Mandiwona and Annah Evington served cake.

Mrs Mandiwona said the day had been good, especially considering the Level 2 restrictions.

Organisers had planned to hold off celebrating the anniversary, which fell on September 11, until Level 1.

Oamaru Farmers’ Market co-managers Annah Evington (left) and Thaka Mandiwona get ready to cut a cake to mark the market’s 10th year. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

Last week, the Government lifted the 100-person cap at farmers markets under Delta Alert Level 2, after the Otago Farmers Market lobbied for change, and

Mrs Mandiwona and Ms Evington thought yesterday was as good a time as any to celebrate.

"I think sometimes we don’t realise how important the market is to the community," Mrs Mandiwona said.

"It’s nice for the community to celebrate with us."

Sue Harvey, better known as the Cheese Roll Lady, who had been with the market since its inception, said was great to see so many familiar faces, particularly those she had not seen in a while.

Market committee vendor representative Jane Campbell, who has run a stall since the market started, said it had developed a wide variety of products, beyond the basics, and incorporated children’s activities and fundraisers.