A piece of history has arrived back in Omarama — just in time for a big celebration.

The Omarama Volunteer Fire Brigade will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Saturday.

The brigade is hosting an open day and one of the first fire trucks in the brigade’s history will be on display.

When it was first formed in 1966, the brigade had an appliance which came from a neighbouring brigade.

However, the community later rallied together and got the council to pay for a new appliance.

“It was pretty special for a brigade that had only been around a few years to have a brand new, purpose-built fire truck for here,” Omarama Chief Fire Officer Jack Zorab said.

Station Officer Maurice Cowie joined in 1972 and was part of the team that first received the appliance.

He told the Oamaru Mail even in its prime, the truck was not fast.

“We got passed by a few Minis out on the Lindis [Pass].”

It was used by the brigade until the early 1980s before it ended up at the National Transport & Toy Museum in Wānaka.

This 1976 Nissan firetruck has returned to Omarama in time for the celebrations. Photo: Nic Duff

“It sat there for at least 10 or 15 years just fading away and not looking too flash,” CFO Zohrab said.

When he inquired if they would be open to selling the truck back to the brigade, he was told no but that the museum would restore it in time for the 60th celebrations.

“They spent the last few months doing it up and one day just called and said ‘your fire truck is ready, we’ll deliver it next week’.

“They’ve been amazing because they’ve obviously done it back up [with] original colours, they’ve put Omarama back on the side so it will forever be Omarama’s appliance when it goes back and lives in their main museum.

“They got it shipped up here on the back of a truck and haven’t charged the brigade a dime — it’s been really generous of them.”

The good-as-new appliance was paraded around town this week.

Omarama was the first brigade in the country to have female firefighters and also started the Wajax competition which has run for more than 50 years.

Mr Cowie said the workload had grown massively since he first joined.

“We started off with about three or four calls a year and now we’re 150 [in 2025] so things have changed.”

Deputy brigade leader Tania Innes said it was well and truly a community brigade.

“You really see it on some of those bigger calls, how the community rallies around everyone and everyone pitches in.”

CFO Zohrab agreed.

“We’ve got people that wear the uniform and rock up when the siren goes and that’s great, but behind that sits the families who let them go and the employers who let them go and then the whole community.

“That’s what’s special about this place — for 60 years it’s been a community effort and hopefully in the next 60 years that will be the one thing that never changes.”

The open day begins at 10am on Saturday.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz