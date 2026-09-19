Waitaki firefighter Blair Brosnan was among the final group of Kiwis to return from the United States this week after helping to battle wildfires.

All 57 flew into New Zealand on Wednesday morning.

The Waitaki Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief fire officer was one of five from Otago flying home.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) had sent three contingents of firefighters and incident management specialists to the United States and Canada since July.

The “Bravo deployment” who returned this week was the largest of the three and worked on several large fires, mostly in Washington state, where the “little giant fire” tore through more than 69,000ha of land.

The firefighters had been away since mid-August.

In total, 68 New Zealanders were deployed as part of joint Australia-New Zealand contingents under the long-standing mutual assistance arrangements with the US and Canada.

The New Zealand Defence Force, the Department of Conservation and the forestry industry have all contributed personnel alongside Fenz volunteers and paid staff.

Sending people overseas to help in time of need was more than about just being good global citizens, Fenz national commander Megan Stiffler said in a statement.

“The experience that they have gained in complex, large scale firefighting and incident management will be of huge benefit to our own capability.”

Fenz is preparing for a heightened risk of wildfire in New Zealand over the coming months, due to the super El Nino predicted to affect the southern hemisphere.

“We are readying ourselves for the likelihood of challenging operating conditions across New Zealand.

“This is likely to include elevated wildfire risk, periods of severe weather, prolonged dry conditions in many areas and increased potential for significant incidents requiring sustained operational response.”