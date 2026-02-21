Helen Fortune

Oamaru accountant Helen Fortune has been appointed a trustee of the Waitaki Power Trust, following the resignation of Gary Kircher due to a change in personal circumstances.

Under the trust deed, the trust may appoint one trustee when a vacancy occurs between elections. With the appointment falling so close to the recent election, trustees agreed the fairest and most transparent approach was to consider candidates who received the next-highest number of votes. Through this process, Ms Fortune was confirmed.

Trust chairwoman Lichelle Guyan said the trustees were pleased to welcome Ms Fortune, who brought strong governance experience, along with her experience in the accounting industry.

“Helen’s experience and insight will be valuable as we continue to represent the interests of consumers across the Waitaki region.