Scaffolding was removed from the Forrester Gallery extension this week. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED/JULES CHIN

Mere weeks remain before Oamaru’s Forrester Gallery is closed to complete its $7million upgrade, the Waitaki District Council says.

In a statement, the council said the Thames St community gallery would close on March 1 to allow contractors and gallery staff a six-week period to ‘‘fit-out, move the collection, develop gallery spaces and prepare the new exhibitions’’.

‘‘February will be the last chance to view the Forrester Gallery and its final exhibitions in its current form,’’ the statement said.

Work on cutting in new doorways on the third floor of Oamaru’s Forrester Gallery revealed some artefacts. While removing the windows, workers found some scraps of newspaper, a surprising number of buttons and a 1908 penny.

The council website said the work under way involves building a three-storey extension on the back of the existing Forrester Gallery.

The new building would be a similar size to the existing building and the two buildings would be linked together.

In its statement at the start of this month, the council said when contractors were cutting in new doorways on the third floor they discovered several artefacts.

‘‘While removing the windows, workers found some scraps of newspaper, a surprising number of buttons and a 1908 penny.’’

The council said ‘‘the money’’ found would not be added to fundraising efforts.

The Culture Waitaki website said to date 63 of 2122 Oamaru stone blocks had been sponsored in its fundraising drive, raising $6237.

An exhibition from Sara McIntyre’s inaugural artist residency, for which she spent 10 weeks capturing Kākanui coastal life and connecting with members of the wider rohe, closed on Sunday.

Two moving image artworks filmed in Samoa, and commissioned by Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, Sione Tuívailala Monū and Edith Amituanai: Toloa Tales would close on March 1, the council said.