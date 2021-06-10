PHOTO: WAITAKI DISTRICT COUNCIL

A 15-tonne concrete tetrapod is transported to the head of Oamaru’s breakwater on Tuesday.

The tetrapod pictured is one of eight placed at the breakwater recently, and Waitaki District Council project and assets officer Grant Rhodes said there were more to come.

Thirty were required to complete the breakwater’s rock armouring, as part of the council’s Oamaru Harbour Plan 2020 and Beyond, Mr Rhodes said.

The council had approved $400,000 for 6500tonnes of additional rock armouring of Oamaru’s breakwater to remove risks of a major breach.

There was already a foundation of 15,000tonnes of rock to fill in the underwater gaps and voids, some of which were 5m deep.

It was a matter of building layers, Mr Rhodes said.

About $700,000 has been spent on rock armouring since 2018.