Tracey Vickers knows the drill by now.

For the third time in the past four years, the North Otago artist and designer has been named a finalist in the World of WearableArt competition.

This year’s design was top secret and would not be revealed before the show in September, Mrs Vickers said.

“I’m quite scared to talk about anything to do with the making of that.

“It’s blind-judged so we have to keep it under wraps.

“My husband has [seen it], and my kids, but no-one else has.

“I want to leave the element of surprise and I think it’s important too.

“When you go see the show, you actually don’t know what you’re going to expect with anything, that’s kind of nice.”

She spent countless hours creating the garment in her studio in Herbert before sending it to Nelson for preliminary judging back in March.

Herbert-based artist and designer Tracey Vickers has been named a finalist for the World of WearableArt competition for the third time in the last four years. Photo: Nic Duff

Mrs Vickers is an upholsterer in her day job and said entering the World of WearableArt allowed her to express her creativity.

“I feel like I’m back at design where you can just experiment with materials and work at new techniques of making things and really push yourself creatively.

“It’s just a way of bringing every together, I just love it for that.”

There was nothing quite like seeing her garment walk the runway, she said.

“I get quite emotional.

“There’s thousands of people in the audience and it’s like a world stage so it’s quite a moment.

“I haven’t been able to compare it to anything I’ve done.”

Mrs Vickers is one of 108 finalists from across 18 countries.

The 2026 World of WearableArt show runs from September 17 to October 4 in Wellington.

nic.duff@odt.co.nz