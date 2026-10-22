Glenavy has enjoyed a dream start to the Borton Cup this season.

The Rangers retained the Marshall Smith Memorial Trophy in round one and have now secured a historic win.

Their 28-run win last weekend was their first over Union in the Borton Cup since joining the competition eight seasons ago.

Batting first, Glenavy made it to 182 before being bowled out in the 45th over.

Captain Harry Murphy was the star once again top scoring with 85.

He and Matt Tangney (30) shared a 101-run partnership before the second wicket before the Union bowlers caught fire.

Liam Mavor (four for 26) and Henry Wilson (three for 45) led the way as Union picked up nine Glenavy wickets while conceding just 44 runs.

Their run chase got off to a good start as opener Jeremiah Shields laid a solid platform with a nicely compiled 39.

Unfortunately for them, the wickets then began to tumble.

Flynn Sanford did the bulk of the damage with three wickets for Glenavy but Alex Wilson offered resistance with the bat.

He toiled hard but once Wilson was removed for 32, that was all she wrote as Union were bowled out for 154.

Valley backed up their round one win with a clinical display against the Combined Schools, winning by seven wickets.

They sent the schoolboys in to bat and picked up wickets early and often.

Jake Matthews and Ben Paton each picked up four wickets as they dismissed the Combined Schools for 147.

Ben Gillies’ unbeaten 64 was the lone resistance in an impressive knock.

Valley’s batters then made light work of the chase, reaching the target in the 23rd over just three wickets down.

Opener Hunter Growcott (46 off 32 balls) and captain Jack Price (51 not out off 46 balls) anchored the innings.

Harry Mavor picked up a pair of wickets with the ball.

Defending champions Oamaru got their first victory of the season in a tight five wicket win over Albion.

They were set a target of 266 after losing the toss.

Lower order runs were again the formula for Albion as number seven Jacob Davies top scored with 54.

Jaden Dowling (38 not out) and Jikku Joseph (45) also made contributions batting at number nine and 10 in the order, respectively.

Angrej Singh made 33 as the lone contribution from the top order.

Asanka Perera (three for 38) and Stephan Grobler (three for 51) were the best with the ball for Oamaru.

Their run chase was anchored by a steady opening partnership of 142.

Lachlan Brookes (89) and Hunter Wardle (54) both brought up half centuries as they laid the platform for Grobler (36 not out) and Perera (31) to get the side within striking distance.

Oamaru managed to get home with just seven balls to spare.

The wickets were shared around for Albion with five of their six bowlers picking one up.

The competition now takes a break for Labour Weekend before resuming next Saturday.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz