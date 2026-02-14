PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Waitaki’s newest New Zealand citizens have been welcomed at a ceremony at the Oamaru Opera House at the start of this month.

In a statement the Waitaki District Council said the 23 people who became citizens came from diverse backgrounds, including the Ukraine, Zimbabwe and Tuvalu.

Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said it was a ‘‘special privilege’’ to welcome people who chose to make New Zealand their home.

‘‘Becoming a citizen is a commitment to our country, and I want to recognise the contribution each of our new citizens and their families make to our community.’’

Each new citizen read an affirmation or oath, and was presented with their citizenship certificate by Mrs Tavendale and a native hebe plant by councillors Dan Lewis, Frans Schlack and Sven Thelning.