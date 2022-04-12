Weston School year 8 pupils (from left) Liam Hayes, Leo Smyth, Lucy Glassford and Bridget Spittle (all aged 12), and principal Deidre Senior celebrate the arrival of their new classroom. PHOTOS: ASHLEY SMYTH

The books will soon be back in the library and the teachers back in their staffroom, as three new classrooms at Weston School begin to take shape.

Principal Deidre Senior was at the North Otago primary school at 6.30am yesterday in the wind and rain as the classrooms arrived in 12 pieces, on the back of nine trucks, from Christchurch.

It was a day Mrs Senior had been anticipating for two and a-half years.

"We were so overdue. We’ve got a classroom operating out of the library, and another out of the staffroom," she said.

The classes were paid for through funding from the Ministry of Education’s capital works roll growth programme.

Weston School was identified in 2019 as being in need.

The roll at the end of last year was 290 children, a jump of about 60 over the past two years, Mrs Senior said.

"Obviously, future-proofing too, for all the building going on around Weston, and the ministry do have a plan in place for additional classrooms, because they do expect that our roll will continue to grow."

This year’s roll was 270, but would grow throughout the year, with new entrants coming in.

The new classrooms would be one open-plan block, but each classroom could be closed off if required. It meant the seniors (years 7 and 8) could be together, rather than being spread around the school, she said.

The first of the 12 pieces which will make up three new classrooms at Weston School is lifted into place.

"There’s still a lot of work to be done after that, because we’ve lost quite a lot of court area, so there’s replacement court area to be sorted yet, too.

"Then the board actually have an additional court/turf area that will be going in once those works are done."

It was hoped the classes would be operational by June. Once they were put together, services needed to be connected, roofing needed to go on, and decks and ramps needed to be attached, she said.

"It’s just exciting to actually have them. We’ve been in desperate need for them."

Initially the classrooms were to be in by December last year, but had been held up, first by the Covid lockdowns, and more recently the Gib shortage.

"It’s just been a really long process."

The cost of the project had not been disclosed to the school by the Ministry, Mrs Senior said.

"Even design of the buildings is out of our hands. The only aspects we’ve been able to choose are things like what sort of whiteboards, art benches and the colours of the walls.

"So there hasn’t been a lot of input from us, in regards to the design and the placement of the building."

Mrs Senior hoped to have a formal opening of the classrooms when they were ready for use.

ashley.smyth@odt.co.nz