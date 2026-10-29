The North Otago Highland Pipe Band celebrated their 125th anniversary in style.

The group had three days of festivities to mark the occasion last month.

Past and present members got together to reminisce on the Friday night and the following day, after a band photo in the morning, members performed at Jones Park alongside a handful of members from the Waimate band.

About 50 people were there to watch the performance, with passers-by often stopping for a moment to have a look as well.

After lunch, they took photos with past members.

Their formal dinner on Saturday night had more than 60 people attending.

On the Sunday, a red maple tree was planted in the Oamaru Public Gardens with a plaque to commemorate the anniversary.

Both the tree and plaque were donated by band member ‘wee’ Jock Howie.

The weekend was a great success, president Rodney Elder said.

“It was great to see those old guys getting together and catching up.”

His highlight was an impromptu “jam session” with past members.

“After we planted the tree, a lot of the pipers that used to play in the band, we had a bit of a jam session where they played some of the old tunes that they had learnt in the band.”

The group then decided to walk down Harbour St as they played.

“All the pipers that used to play in the band and drummers that used to play in the band, we marched down Harbour St and stopped across the road from Scott’s and played a few tunes there.

“That went off really well, there was quite a crowd of people there.”

It had been a busy couple of weeks for the band as they also put on a variety concert during the Waitaki Arts Festival.

“We’ve been very busy later lately — the concert one week and then this the next week — so the band members are ready for a wee bit of a rest I think.”

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz