The Waitaki Rainbow Run is back — and even more colourful than before.

Two new colour stations will be added to event at the Oamaru Racecourse next Saturday.

Jointly organised by Sport Waitaki, Sport Otago, the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre and Real Radio 104, Rainbow Run is billed as a fun, family-friendly event.

Participants can walk or run a 3km course, passing through seven different colour stations and getting covered in coloured powder.

Pink and orange were the new colour stations added for 2026, Sport Waitaki regional co-ordinator Sara Harding said.

Participants have been encouraged to wear black or white clothing to help the coloured powder “really stand out”.

“The Oamaru Volunteer Fire Brigade will also be on hand to douse participants near the start of the run to make the colours stick better too.”

The Waitaki Community Recreation Centre would get everyone warmed up for the run/walk and the Rapid Relief Team would again provide a barbeque, with free food for participants on the day, organisers said.

Two new colour stations, pink and orange, have been added for the 2026 edition. Photo: Supplied

There will also be play equipment to enjoy before and after the event.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Harding said.

“We love seeing the community come together to get active and have fun. That’s what this event is all about.”

There was a cost to take part, with the money going towards Sport Otago’s Sporting Chance Fund, helping children affected by financial hardship to participate in sport.

Money raised in Waitaki will support Waitaki children through the fund.

‘’We’re really grateful for the incredible local support that makes this event possible,’’ Harding says.

‘’Lots of our colour station sponsors have been involved year after year, and it’s awesome to see that continued commitment to helping our community get active and have fun together.’’

The Oamaru event is the second in a series of Rainbow Runs across Otago. — Allied Media