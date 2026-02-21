The mobile screening bus in Oamaru. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The rural breast-screening bus will leave Oamaru next month, WellSouth has announced.

In a statement, the local primary health organisation for Otago and Southland said the mobile breast screening bus would be in Oamaru until March 3 before travelling to Clyde, Balclutha, Gore, Otautau and then returning to Oamaru later this year.

WellSouth said Ministry of Health data showed nationwide about 3600 people nationwide were diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Ma ¯ori and Pacific Island women were experiencing the highest rates of cancer.

As of last month, 68.5% of Ma ¯ori and 60.5% of Pacific peoples in Otago and Southland had been screened.

‘‘This is up on previous years, but more work is to be done,’’ the statement said.

WellSouth equity delivery programme lead Jen Lowrey said Maori and Pacific Island people experienced poorer health and treatment outcomes due to lower participation rates, access to screening services and follow-up treatment.

‘‘This means there are higher rates of cancer and, as a result, higher death rates in those communities.

‘‘This is made worse with barriers including living rurally and in many cases the stigma associated with mammography screening,’’ Ms Lowrey said.

‘‘We are trying to break down those barriers starting with enrolling high-needs women on to the programme, alongside education, information and our dedicated call centre talking with and supporting women to get to clinics or the bus and get these important checks.

‘‘Early detection, diagnosis and treatment can save lives and change communities who are losing loved ones.’’

Screening mammography alone would not prevent breast cancer, but evidence showed that regular screening did help with early detection.

The rural breast screening bus is at present parked in Frome St, Oamaru.