Cutting the ribbon at the official opening of Five Forks School’s new adventure space and bike tracks last week is George Smith, 14, with (from left) Quin Rowland, 15, Otago Regional Council’s Polly Brownlee and Oamaru Licensing Trust grants committee chairman Ali Brosnan. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Five Forks School has officially opened its new adventure space and bike track designed by two former school pupils.

Principal Belinda Brosnan said the ‘‘joyous occasion’’ at the start of the school year marked a ‘‘huge community effort’’.

Mrs Brosnan said the school was extremely grateful for the grants, including $10,000 from the Otago Regional Council’s EcoFund to develop the tracks and surrounding plants, and $15,000 from The Lion Foundation in partnership with the Oamaru Licensing Trust (OLT), to build a new bike storage shed.

‘‘A very warm welcome on this joyous occasion — we are very excited and humbled by the fantastic people surrounding us that contribute to our community, we have achieved great things during this project’s journey.’’

Pupils had a chance to ride their bikes on the new tracks while the school community and guests enjoyed a morning tea as part of the official opening .

Five Forks School principal Belinda Brosnan with (from left) George Smith, 14, Quin Rowland, 15 and Otago Regional Council coastal catchment adviser for North Otago Polly Brownlee in front of the new bike trail.

Mrs Brosnan thanked former Five Forks School pupils Quin Rowland and George Smith for their ‘‘skills in design and for coming today to reap the rewards of your mahi and Five Forks School’s legacy as we officially open the track’’.

They took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony as the winners of a design competition for the space in 2023.

‘‘Copious truckloads’’ of clay were used to build the tracks up while diggers ‘‘moved the earth around and built in jumps’’, Mrs Brosnan said.

The school’s annual Foothills Trail Ride raised $38,000, of which $20,000 was put towards the 300m track, bike shed and adventure space development, she said.

Forest & Bird, and North Otago Sustainable Land Management donated plants and many of the ‘‘hardworking community came together to clear, fix, plant and nurture the development’’, Mrs Brosnan said.

School students sing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, led by teacher Matt Bokser.

She was grateful to the ORC, The Lion Foundation and OLT, ‘‘members of which were on the school board when some pupils came to visit them asking for a bike shed, so everyone could bring their bike to school to use the tracks’’.

‘‘Along with monies raised by our Five Forks Foothills TrailRide, the OLT grant, kind donations from Apex Engineering and the skilled building of Stenton Building Ltd, we now have a grand shed standing before you to house our bikes,’’ Mrs Brosnan said.

Otago Regional Council coastal catchment adviser for North Otago Polly Brownlee and OLT grants committee chairman Ali Brosnan spoke at the ceremony and took part in the ribbon cutting.

Mrs Brosnan also thanked Gareth and Sarah Isbister for their endless commitment, ‘‘with ongoing maintenance and maximising the growth of these beautiful native spaces’’.

The development began after ‘‘wild weather’’ felled trees and fences, and the school’s flying fox several years ago.

The next stage would be developing an adventure space with a range of skill development equipment , Mrs Brosnan said.