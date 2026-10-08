Oamaru Swim Club had two athletes at a national event last week.

James Soal and Scarlett Jones both competed at the New Zealand Short Course Swimming Championships in Christchurch.

It was an open meet, meaning both swimmers competed in their age groups as well as the open grade.

Heats were held in the morning and from those results, age group placings were determined.

If they were fast enough, they would qualify for the open finals later in the day.

Soal qualified for the C final in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke events, finishing 25th and 23rd respectively in the open grade.

His times in the heats were good enough to place fourth, sixth and seventh in the 200m, 100m and 50m 17-18-year-olds group, respectively.

Competing in just the one event, Jones earned an 18th place finish in the 14-year-old group for the 400m individual medley race.

The Oamaru club will host its annual swim meet at the Waitaki Aquatic Centre this weekend.