Toyarama was a hit once again.

The Rotary Club of Oamaru’s annual fundraiser attracted plenty of out-of-town visitors across the five days, president Ele Ludemann said.

She estimated the event would raise “about $3000”.

“While obviously we need to cover costs, the point of Toyarama is that people get good toys for not a lot of money.

“We got a lovely message on Facebook saying ‘thank you very much, you’ve taken the stress out of Christmas’.

“It’s a very environmentally friendly thing to do too because it’s reusing.”

Checking out the toys on offer at this year’s Toyarama are (from left) Hanae, Sohma, 7, and Lin Takeuchi, 5. Photo: Nic Duff

A wide array of toys, puzzles, books, stuffed animals and even sporting equipment was on offer.

Any leftovers would not go to waste either.

“A couple of the op shops have been and picked up things and some are going to the Resource Recovery Park and the very best we’ll keep for next year.”

Ms Ludemann was very grateful for everyone who continued to support the event year after year.

“It works because people support it both in giving us definitions and then buying.”

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz