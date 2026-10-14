Two people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, after a multi-vehicle crash in the main street of Oamaru.

Police said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Ribble St, about 2.10pm on Wednesday.

Hato Hone St John said five people were assessed and two were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and the other with moderate injuries.

The northbound lanes of the road were blocked for a time while the scene was cleared, a police spokesperson said.