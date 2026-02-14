PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ana Faau, of Moeraki, plays the guitar as she leads a performance by Te Matahīapo at the Oamaru Opera House on Waitangi Day.

The Waitaki District Council said in a statement the Waitangi Day commemorations last weekend were the first as part of a partnership between Te Rūnanga o Moeraki and the council.

More than two hundred people enjoyed a day of educative talks, explorations of Waitaki’s history, a hāngī lunch — and fun activities for families at the Oamaru Opera House and Waitaki Museum and Archive. Te Rūnanga o Moeraki chairman Justin Tipa said it was great to see ‘‘such a wide cross section of the community’’ coming together to celebrate Waitangi Day.

‘‘Kai, kōrero and whanaungatanga underpinned the day, sharing good food, rich discussion and building relationships ensured a successful event.

‘‘I am already looking forward to seeing what we can do next year.’’