Six fire crews were called to extinguish a well-involved fire in Kakanui, near Oamaru, this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called to a garage fire on Kakanui Rd about 11.05am.

He said the garage was "well-involved".

Fire crews from Kakanui, Weston and Oamaru were at the scene, including three tankers and three other fire appliances.

Smoke rises from the shed fire at a property in Kakanui. Photo: Gus Patterson

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze about 2pm.

The owner was being supported by neighbours on the side of the road watching fire crews work.

The shed was extensively damaged. Neighbours said the large shed was full of vintage vehicles.