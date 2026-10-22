The Winter Crop Competition is returning in 2027 after a fallow year due to economic uncertainty.

Organisers said they were keen to ensure next year’s competition was as successful as previous events — and enthusiasm was running high.

The event raises much-needed funds for local organisations.

Money raised in 2027 will be split equally between The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust, which supports the lifeline southern helicopter service, and The Oamaru St John Building Fund, set up to fund the building of a new ambulance station for first responders at Weston.

Organising committee chairman Bob Kingan said the Waianakarua and Waiareka Valley Lions Club had decided to hold the Catalyst Agronomy Winter Crop Competition again in 2027, after a break in 2026 “mainly due to the economic situation”.

“The club members are keen to make this event as successful as when it has been previously run.”

Enthusiasm for the event was at a “very high level” and members were keen to take on new roles, which he described as “extremely heartening”.

Entry forms for the competition were expected to be available in mid-January and judging will take place by the beginning of May, “as farmers were almost certain to be looking to use the crops at that stage”, Mr Kingan said.

An awards night is planned for May 14 at The Loan and Merc featuring an auction of sponsored items and light meal.