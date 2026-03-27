Lucy Blakison

A powerhouse line-up of inspiring women’s been confirmed for this year’s Westpac Queenstown Women in Business Conference.

Tickets for the June 5 event, being held at QT Queenstown’s brand-new Bloom Conference Rooms, go on sale at noon today.

This year’s conference, themed ‘Inspiring Confidence’, features newly-crowned 2026 Kiwibank Young New Zealander of the Year Lucy Blakison, the founder and CEO of Shit You Should Care About, a media organisation aimed at empowering young people.

Starting as a project run from her bedroom, it now reaches an online global audience of more than 3.6 million people, and has inspired a podcast series (The Shit Show) and a book called Make It Make Sense.

Also presenting this year are award-winning journalist, longtime advocate for gender equality and no.1 best-selling author Ali Mau; Rocket Lab marketing and comms vice-president Morgan Connaughton; Lu Blade-Bittle, the co-founder of modern lingerie brand Ohen; and motivational speaker Lisa O’Neill, while the MC is former Silver Fern, media personality and author Jenny-May Clarkson.

Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce CEO Sharon Fifield says the conference is a chance to be inspired by women, many of whom ‘‘haven’t had the easiest path to success’’.

Tickets are available via queenstownchamber.org.nz