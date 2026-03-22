PHOTO: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Swimmers leap off Queenstown’s historic TSS Earnslaw in Frankton Arm on Saturday for the Whakatipu Legend swimming event.

Co-organiser Richie Lambert said conditions were near perfect as about 180 people launched themselves into Lake Wakatipu for the 4km swim, which started in Frankton Arm and finished at Queenstown Bay beach.

‘‘There was no wind, no rain and it was mild — you can’t ask for better than that.’’

Nearly 300 participants took part in the sixth edition of the event, which also had 2km and 1km out-and-back swims.

About 40 people did the ‘‘triple challenge’’, completing the 4km, 2km and 1km swims in succession.