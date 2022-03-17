File photo: Rebecca Ryan

Commercial hot air balloon pilots should buckle-up, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) said in a preliminary report issued yesterday.

The report comes on the back of investigations into two recent commercial hot air balloon accidents in the South Island.

In July last year, a balloon with a pilot and 10 passengers struck a low bank after it was caught in a wind gust while landing in Arrowtown.

The pilot was ejected from the basket of the balloon along with several passengers, leading to moderate injuries and two people being taken to hospital.

On January 1 this year, a balloon basket suffered a hard landing, tipped over and dragged 35m across a field near Methven.

No passengers were hurt, but the pilot was ejected and seriously injured by a balloon rope which caught around his neck.

TAIC’s Chief Investigator of Accidents Harald Hendel said on both occasions the pilot was not wearing the installed pilot restraint harness.

"In both accidents, the balloon became a pilotless aircraft during a heavy landing, out of control at a safety-critical phase of the flight, putting all passengers at risk of injury.

"Commercial pilots should buckle-up for safety-critical phases of flight."

The Commission discovered an anomaly in the Civil Aviation Rules, which specifically exempts hot air balloon pilots from having to wear harnesses during take-off and landing.

Civil Aviation Rule 91.205 stated that each new member on duty during take-off and landing in an aircraft, other than a balloon, must have their safety belt fastened while at the crew member station.

TAIC’s senior communications adviser Simon Pleasants said the Commission first became aware of the exemption after examining the flight rules as part of the investigation into the Arrowtown accident.

"Then the one at Methven happened and you're starting to develop some similarities there and that is why we have put the report out."

The report recommended Civil Aviation promptly mandated the wearing of pilot restraint harnesses during critical phases of balloon flight.

These critical phases for hot air balloons included landing, taking off and performing low passes, and the accidents demonstrated it was "absolutely necessary" for balloon pilots to wear harnesses, Mr Pleasants said.

The final report will be issued by the Commission upon completion of the investigations.

lucy.wormald@odt.co.nz