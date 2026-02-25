American surfing legend Kelly Slater gives some golf advice to Aussie tennis legend Ash Barty at Millbrook Resort on Tuesday night. PICTURE: MICHAEL THOMAS/PHOTOSPORT

Queenstown's got a new fan.

American surfing legend Kelly Slater’s dropped in to Millbrook Resort this week to play as an amateur in the New Zealand Open, which tees off today.

It’s the 54-year-old’s first visit to Queenstown, and the South Island, though his daughter spent time a couple of weeks in the south on her honeymoon a couple of years ago.

Speaking to Mountain Scene on Tuesday night, Slater reckoned it’d be ‘‘all downhill from here’’.

‘‘It’s like the perfect day here— about five miles of wind, one cloud that looked like a tornado, and that was it.

‘‘Today is . . .a great first day to be in NZ and the South Island.’’

Slater’s paired in the pro-am with German pro Dominic Foos, noting he’s played one other tournament with a German pro— that was Marcel Siem at the 2015 Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he set a course record.

‘‘He did not sleep the night before, and I think he had a few drinks and came out and shot 62 . . .it was amazing.

‘‘The only reason I’m telling that story is because he told it on a podcast recently,’’ Slater laughs.

He almost took himself out of this week’s tournament on Monday night, when he sleepwalked and fell down two of the 15 stairs in his accommodation — less than ideal considering he got a new hip about four months ago.

But Slater’s keen to get amongst the action at Millbrook where, playing off a 2.0-handicap, he could be one to watch.

Another one to keep a close eye on, despite her protestations, is Aussie tennis legend Ash Barty, who’s back for her second stint as an ambassador.

Barty, 29, a three-time tennis grand slam winner, who’s more than handy on a golf course, first played in the pro-am in 2024.

She didn’t play last year as she was pregnant with her second child and, as a result, is dusting cobwebs off her clubs.

‘‘I’ve played more golf in the last two days than I have in the last two years,’’ she quips.

‘‘It’s good — you come in fresh, no demons; what could possibly go wrong?

‘‘We’ll find it, or we won’t.’’

She’s partnered with close friend Aussie pro Anthony Quayle.

And regardless of how she fares, Barty promises to have a bit of fun.

‘‘You can’t help but play with a massive smile on your face when you’re here, because they’re two beautiful golf courses and [you’re surrounded] with really good people.

‘‘Good golf is a bonus, but any golf is fun.’’