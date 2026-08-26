Volunteers will be out in force across the Whakatipu tomorrow during Daffodil Day, the Cancer Society’s largest fundraising appeal.

Bunches of daffodils, pre-purchased by local businesses and organisations, were bunched in a record 30 minutes at Queenstown’s St John rooms on Tuesday ahead of delivery, while anyone can donate at the multiple street collection sites on Friday.

Additionally, from 10am till 2pm, a special photo booth’s being set up in a yellow Kombi van in Arrowtown, and Macaulay Ford’s donating $200 to the cause from every car purchased during August.

Cancer Society community manager Tara Strahan says everyone’s touched in one way or another by cancer, so Daffodil Day’s also an opportunity for remembrance for those who’ve been on a journey themselves, or supported someone else.

She notes one in three New Zealanders will face a diagnosis in their lifetime — in the Central Lakes area, that equates to about five people a week who have their lives turned upside down.

Money raised on Friday helps provide practical, emotional and informational support for local families, including face-to-face cancer navigators, the 0800 CANCER helpline, transport to treatment, accommodation, counselling and support groups.

Donations can be made all through August online at daffodilday.org.nz, or at any ANZ branch.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH