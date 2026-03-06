Remarkable Theatre president Sophie Kennedy tries a pint for size ahead of her drama society’s Pint-Sized Plays auditions

Queenstown's Remarkable Theatre’s holding auditions this weekend for actors and directors for its annual Pint-Sized Plays, being performed in Frankton on May 6 and 7 and in Bannockburn on May 9.

It’s an international playwriting comp — plays have to last no more than 10 minutes and be able to be performed in a pub, so there are minimal props and no more than three actors — and the winning play’s judged by audience vote.

Ten plays have been shortlisted so Remarkable Theatre’s after up to 10 directors who are in charge of rehearsals, costumes and props, along with experienced or novice actors.

Auditions run this Saturday from 10am at the Bannockburn Hall and this Sunday from 10am at Queenstown’s Te Atamira.

For more details, email info@remarkabletheatre.co.nz

scoop@scene.co.nz