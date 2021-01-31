Petrolheads, mountain bikers, sightseers and families all shared something in common at Coronet Peak yesterday.

A fascination with cars and motorcycles.

Hundreds made the trip to the ski area near Queenstown to admire and feel about 80 vehicles, including classic cars, racing cars, electric cars, motorbikes, and unusual vehicles such as a classic Airstream caravan and a 1928 Model A Ford.

The inaugural Coronet Peak Car-nival was organised by ski area owner NZSki.

Assistant ski area manager Mark Sommerville said it was designed to attract people who would not normally visit the mountain "to experience what we can offer up here in the summer".

Coronet Peak ski area hosted a Car-nival car show yesterday, featuring about 80 vehicles as well as family activities. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Some of the vehicles and their owners had come from as far away as Dunedin and Invercargill.

"They enjoyed the drive up here as well as the event itself."

Other attractions included the ski area’s gondola and downhill mountain bike trails, a car boot sale, and children’s play activities such as a 100 metre-long water slide on the beginners’ slope.

The water slide was a "massive hit" with children and more than a few adults, he said.

The Queenstown Car Club had helped spread the word about the event.

"It’s been a success, so we’re going to build on it for next year."

- guy.williams@odt.co.nz