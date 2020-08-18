PHOTO: QUEENSTOWN LAKES DISTRICT COUNCIL

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has signed a nine-month contract with a consortium to complete a master plan and plan variation documentation for Ladies Mile in Queenstown.

Council planning and development general manager Tony Avery said members of the Ladies Mile Consortium, comprising Candor3 Ltd, Studio Pacific Architecture Ltd and Brown & Company Planning Group Ltd, had worked on and delivered some large and comprehensive master plan and Resource Management Act processes around New Zealand.

‘‘They will be bringing that expertise and knowledge to this project, together with a local understanding of the issues facing Ladies Mile.’’

The contract followed an earlier council decision in which it was agreed the Ladies Mile area, between Arrowtown and Frankton, might be developed for urban purposes in the medium-term to long-term.

The master plan and plan variation would consider community, housing, recreation, transport, green space and infrastructure requirements.