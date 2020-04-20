Mike Theelen. Photo: ODT files

Queenstown Lakes District councillors will be asked to approve a proposed statement of intent (SOI) from the Queenstown Airport Corporation on Thursday, on the understanding a modified version will be produced in six months’ time.

In a media statement yesterday, council chief executive Mike Theelen said the airport company was legally required to adopt an SOI by the end of the financial year.

In normal circumstances, councillors would be asked to receive a draft SOI that would then be agreed mid-year.

However, although the SOI in its current form referred to the Covid-19 pandemic, it could not fully reflect the impact of an extended period of no air travel on the airport company, Mr Theelen said.

At Thursday’s full council meeting - which will be held by video conference and can be viewed by the public online - councillors would be presented with "pragmatic recommendations" to agree to the SOI in its current form.

The airport company would then develop a modified SOI, with a deadline at the end of October, that would better take account of the impacts of the pandemic on the company’s operations and business strategy for the next three years.

Agreeing to the SOI would allow the airport to focus on its response to the pandemic, particularly for its 70 employees, and the impact on the 900 workers employed by the 80 businesses that operated at Queenstown and Wanaka airports.

Mr Theelen said the proposed new deadline would also allow the modified SOI to take account of airport impact assessments being carried by consultancy MartinJenkins, and the council’s draft spatial plan.