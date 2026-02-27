From left, firey Preston Rogers-Brown, brigade secretary Katherine Lamont, Ferg Foods group executive chef Chris Bindon, firey Claire Jones, Ferg Foods group GM Claire Burke, firey Chris Lindop and chief fire officer Terry ‘Flick’ O’Connell

Queenstown fireys had an early-morning call-out to Fergburger on Tuesday.

However, they weren’t attending a kitchen fire, or even a false alarm.

To celebrate its 25th birthday, the iconic restaurant — renowned for its celebrity endorsements and Shotover St queues that tell you how busy the town is — was presenting the Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade with an outsized $25,000 cheque to celebrate its 25th birthday.

‘‘We are delighted to be able to support such a vital part of our community on our special birthday,’’ group GM Claire Burke says.

‘‘I think they’re the unsung heroes of Queenstown, to be honest.

‘‘They’re loyal customers of Ferg, and I just thought it was a really worthy, good recognition of the hard work they all do.’’

Burke’s been GM for about three years but altogether 13 years with the chain.

She was delighted about 90 staff, out of 220 across the chain, also turned up early Tuesday for a photo shoot.

‘‘And I’ve had so many messages from past staff, who’ve moved on, maybe married with children, and they’re all coming out of the woodwork to wish us happy birthday.

‘‘You know, once you’re a Ferger, you’re a Ferger for life.’’