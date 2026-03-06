A scene from a past Muster

A Queenstown school camp fundraiser next Saturday offers a unique opportunity to explore Branches Station’s rugged beauty.

The ‘4WD Muster’ on the 14th is organised by the Branches Charitable Trust which fundraises to ensure each Wakatipu High year 10 student can attend the legendary end-of-year Branches Camp regardless of their family’s financial situation.

Trustee Jane Bamford says the muster’s $500 a vehicle, but that becomes more affordable when you fill up your 4WD.

The price includes morning tea and lunch, the latter taken at a spot where you overlook Lake Lochnagar, where Branches Camp students undertake a massive hike.

‘‘You’re going to meet our farm manager and you’re going to learn all about the history of Branches Station, the history of Skippers as you drive in and you’re going to see a really unique part of the country and part of the world no one would ever normally get to see.’’

Though self-guided, a lead vehicle’s provided and also a recovery vehicle if anyone gets stuck.

Bamford adds: ‘‘Because we can only take a maximum 20 vehicles in, we only expect to make $10,000, but that $10,000 is a massive contribution to the $70,000 we give each year.’’

For more information, email branchestrust@gmail.com