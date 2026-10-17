The owner of Coronet Peak and The Remarkables ski areas is expanding its school season pass eligibility to all primary and secondary school students in Otago and Southland.

Until now, NZSki has made the passes available to schools in the Whakatipu Basin only.

However, it’s expanding the catchment to give hundreds more children access to highly-discounted season passes for Queenstown’s skifields.

NZSki boss Paul Anderson says it wants to make snowsports more accessible and help grow the next generation of skiers and snowboarders.

“If we can get kids into the sport early, get them having fun on the mountain and make it something they keep coming back to, we’re helping build the future of snowsports in New Zealand.”

Primary school students can get a season pass for next season for $145, which is about 75% less than the in-season child rate.

High school students can get a pass for $225, which is a 40% saving.

Passes for the 2027 season are available now.