“I like people who give back to the community — if you’ve got the time and you can afford it, I think it’s great.”

So says Queenstown’s Simon Hayes.

He’s last month’s ‘Good Egg’ in an initiative Pavilion Bar & Kitchen’s running to recognise those doing good in the community.

Hayes founded the national charity Heads Up for Kids based on unearthing old New Zealand as well as foreign currency which has raised almost $1 million for outdoor youth education.

Since chairing the local Abbeyfield committee which built affordable housing for seniors in Frankton, he’s chaired the national committee and has now been chosen to chair the world council.

He was behind forming a trust for the $10 Challenge which raised more than $3m for Cure Kids and about $250,000 for local charities.

Hayes is also president of both Queenstown Lions Clubs and Wakatipu Senior Citizens, and played a major role in transforming the long-running Skyline Classic golf tournament into a charity fundraiser.

Anyone can nominate a ‘Good Egg’ via Pavilion Bar & Kitchen’s Facebook page, ‘Pavilion Queenstown’.

Each month’s winner’s awarded a meal voucher, then an overall ‘Golden Egg’ will be announced at a function late this year.

— PHILIP CHANDLER