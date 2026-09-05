Labour leader Chris Hipkins has vowed not to put public transport funding into the proposed Queenstown Cable Car.

During an interview with Ingrid Hipkins on RNZ’s Morning Report on Tuesday, Hipkins was asked what his party would “deprioritise” to make up an estimated $4.6 billion infrastructure shortfall, resulting from an election promise a Labour-led government will not increase fuel excise taxes or road user charges over the next three years.

While he took issue with the amount of shortfall, Hipkins said a Labour government would aim for as much continuity in land transport funding as possible, prioritising maintenance and public transport.

However, “we’re not going to be prioritising putting more public transport money into a gondola in Queenstown, which the current government have committed to doing, and they can’t tell you when it’s going to be built, how much it’s going to cost, or how it’s actually going to work”.

Last month, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced a re-elected National government would ensure Southern Infrastructure Ltd’s Queenstown Cable Car, which is going through the fast-track process, could access public transport funding.

Southern Infrastructure chief executive Ross Copland described that as a “breakthrough” for the region, noting a huge part of the project had been working with ministers and officials at central and local government on the funding, financing, regulatory and policy settings needed to deliver the gondola.

At the time, he said transport consultants had assumed an estimated $6 adult ticket price, which could be brought into line with the existing $2.50 bus fare with the right mix of funding tools — such as public transport funding.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH