Ben Campbell. PICTURE: NZ OPEN

There's at least one Queenstowner quietly stoked summer missed the memo.

Golf pro Ben Campbell, who teed off this week in the 105th New Zealand Open at Millbrook, reckons he’s never seen the hills around the Whakatipu looking this green at this time of year.

The wet summer’s also made for a juicier-than-normal rough.

‘‘From my perspective, I’m very happy to see it like that,’’ he says.

‘‘I think it’ll definitely change [my strategy].

‘‘I normally hit driver everywhere — there’s a couple of holes where I’m going to hit 3-wood this year.’’

Campbell also predicts the winning score come Sunday won’t be as low as 2025 champion Ryan Peake’s 23-under par.

‘‘Hopefully get the greens nice and fast [and] with some solid rough like that, probably the scores won’t quite be where they have been the last couple of years.’’

For the 34-year-old, who last year joined the LIV Golf League’s RangeGoats GC, he’s relishing being able to play on his home course, with home-town support.

‘‘I don’t get to play in front of family and friends a lot, so it’s always nice when you come home and have a big support crew and you rock up to the first tee and there’s a lot of people there.’’

Campbell, this year partnered with amateur Ed Davies, tees off on Mill-brook’s Remarkables 10th at 8.13am today — also in his group is German pro Dominic Foos, paired with American surfing legend Kelly Slater.