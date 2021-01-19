PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Infrastructure work is set to restart on Ngai Tahu Property’s huge housing development on the former Wakatipu High School site in Queenstown.

Work on the 4ha site between Gorge Rd and Fryer St started last March, following the demolition and clearance of the old school in 2019, but stopped soon afterwards when the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown came into force.

The iwi-owned company then paused the project, but this week announced civil construction company Downer was resuming the work.

Ngai Tahu Property general manager Blair Forgie said it would be completed in several stages, and consisted of earthworks and grading, installation of pipes and cables, and construction of internal roads and footpaths.

PHOTO & REPORT: GUY WILLIAMS