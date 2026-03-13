Cyclist Stephen Gooch occupying the thin strip between the Glenorchy Rd and a crash barrier installed last year

How do you install a crash barrier along a busy Queenstown road and still leave room for cyclists, walkers and runners?

Regular cyclist Stephen Gooch, who lives off Moke Lake Rd, believes the barrier put up last year along Glenorchy Rd, between the One Mile roundabout and Sunshine Bay, and beyond, is far too close to the road.

‘‘If I get clipped by a car, I’d rather end up in the scrub than end up with a broken neck on the barrier.’’

However, it’s too rough on the lake side of the barrier to cycle or walk, he says.

‘‘The crash barrier is there to stop cars, fair enough, but it’s in places where it didn’t need to be.’’

A council spokesperson says ‘‘we appreciate the installation of the guardrail may reduce the perceived width of the road, but it has been installed in the unsealed shoulder’’.

‘‘We placed the guardrail as far from the road edge as safely possible, while still allowing it to perform effectively in the event of an errant vehicle.’’

The spokesperson says all road users are taken into account in designing projects like this.

‘‘This section is a popular off-road walking trail connecting the town centre to Sunshine Bay with considerable drop-offs not far from the road edge, hence the design in this location had to accommodate people walking as well as people cycling and driving.’’

scoop@scene.co.nz