Laurie Anderson holds a photo of him and his partner Angela Blackmoore, who was murdered in 1995 just a week after the photo was taken. Photo: New Zealand Herald/Kurt Bayer

An Otago man charged with the murder of pregnant Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore 25 years ago has been remanded in custody after a hearing in the Queenstown District Court this afternoon.

The Otago Daily Times cannot name the man after Judge John Strettell suppressed the publication of any details that would identify him, including his age and place of residence.

The defendant did not attend the hearing for what Judge Strettell called "unrelated health reasons". His next appearance is scheduled for the High Court in Christchurch by video link on Friday.

An application for bail by his counsel, James Rapley QC, was opposed by police, but due to statutory suppression rules, none of the arguments from today's hearing can be published.

The man is the third person charged with Ms Blackmore's murder.

Ms Blackmoore was 21 when she was bludgeoned to death in her Wainoni home in 1995.

Her 2-year-old son was asleep in the next room.

Her murder remained unsolved until last October, when police charged two people following a renewed appeal for information.

On February 28, Jeremy Powell (45) pleaded guilty to murder in the High Court at Christchurch.

In the summary of facts, the court heard Powell turned up to the victim's house with a bat, and a large knife hidden in his trenchcoat.

Powell then admitted beating her over the head with the bat until she was dead.

Ms Blackmoore suffered 39 wounds to the head and neck.

In the summary, Powell claims he was to be paid $10,000 for killing her.

He is awaiting sentencing.

A woman in her 40s was also charged with murder, but denied any involvement.

Her trial is set down for next February.

Police yesterday said they continued to support Ms Blackmoore’s family and loved ones.

"As this remains before the courts, we are not in a position to make any further comment."

— Additional reporting NZME