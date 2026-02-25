This building in Queenstown’s CBD, home to Plunket Queenstown, sold for $3.05 million at auction yesterday, more than $2m under its capital valuation. PHOTO: FILES

Queenstown's Plunket building is in new hands.

The property, at 8 Henry St, went under the hammer yesterday morning, attracting two serious bidders.

Opening at $2 million, a vendor bid followed to take it to $2.5m.

After a 10-minute pause, the bidding war eventually began, in which the price rose from $2.6m to the eventual sale price, via phone, of $3.05m.

The property’s capital valuation (CV) is $5.04m, which is more than double the $2.45m vendor Ngai Tahu Property Development Holdings Ltd paid for it in an off-market deal in 2011.

The vendor at that time was Plunket’s national body, and that sale price was also below the CV.

The 531sq m property, containing a 240sq m building, is still home to Plunket Queenstown.

Last month, Allied Media reported any new owner had to give Plunket six months’ notice if they wanted them out.

An upstairs two-bedroom flat is now vacant.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz