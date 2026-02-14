Very few Kevin Peninsula properties boast dual access from both top and bottom

A prime development site in Queenstown’s high-end Kelvin Heights is attracting good interest due to dual access off both Peninsula Rd and Willow Pl — along with a substantial, modern boathouse.

The 2580 square metre sloping property sits on two titles — 117 Peninsula Rd, which is occupied by a classic old A-frame, and 24 Willow Pl, containing a three-bedroom bach a family’s enjoyed for 34 years.

For sale by deadline private treaty, closing this coming Tuesday, it’s being marketed by local New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty sales associates Allyra McGrath and Samantha Skipper.

McGrath says it is attracting two types of buyer — those looking to build a trophy home and those keen on developing multiple dwellings to maximise the site.

For the latter there’s a concept plan by Queenstown’s Team Green Architects for two units at the top, one big house off Willow Pl and a central courtyard area.

‘‘It shows an option of what you could do with the site,’’ McGrath says.

She adds about 90% of those inquiring are also focused on the jetty and boathouse — rebuilt in 2016 — which are directly across Willow Pl from the holiday home.

‘‘It is one of the largest boathouses on the lake.’’

The other drawcard, she notes, is the sheltered nature of the property with its north-facing views and sun.

Skipper says there’s been ‘‘substantial’’ local interest, but also interest from Australia, Kiwi expats and even in Italy and Switzerland from potential Active Investor Plus visa-holders.

The capital valuations, which don’t account for the jetty and boathouse, are $4.54million for Willow Pl and $2.2m for Peninsula Rd, though it is thought the property could sell in the mid to high $7m range.

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