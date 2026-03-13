A large, stunning Peninsula Rd residence

It's arguably the most charming property in Queenstown’s Kelvin Heights.

Mary O’Connell-Grimmond’s property at 206 Peninsula Rd is for sale for the first time in 59 years.

It includes a 301 square metre rustic-style home and an incredible rock garden incorporating mature fruits, a natural spring-fed pond and an immaculately-trimmed huge hedge.

It’s been in her family since 1967 when her husband Barry Grimmond bought the 4966sq m section for £3000 from local surveyor, Eric Williams — the latter had been gifted the land by Kelvin Peninsula farmer Frank Mee in return for surveying services.

O’Connell-Grimmond, 79, who’s handled the landscaping and gardening and even hand-mows the lawns, says local architect David Stringer designed the home, the third on the property, in 1985.

It was then built by George Paddon in 1992.

Situated in a rocky knoll with great lake views, the house — with native timber and schist accents — was designed to look like a large rustic tramping hut.

Formerly based in Dunedin, O’Connell-Grimmond says she and her late husband originally used it as a holiday home.

‘‘There’s nothing like it in Kelvin Heights, I mean it’s like living rural in a low-density area,’’ says Colliers agent Brendan Quill, who’s marketing the property.

Some developers had eyed it for its subdivision potential, he notes.

Three offers have already been turned down, with offers over $5.5 million now being sought.

Admiring the pond with its jetty and miniature boat, Quill quips he’ll do a lap of it in his jet boat when the property sells.

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