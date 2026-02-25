The Grand Traverse area of Mill Farm is Millbrook’s most elevated residential neighbourhood.

Arrowtown's Millbrook Resort recorded record property sales in the countdown to the 105th New Zealand Open which starts today across its two golf courses.

In the 12 months ending January, there was a record $93 million in Millbrook Realty-brokered sales.

That represents 20 transactions at an average of $4.648m, including sections and homes.

New developments accounted for $33m of sales and the other $60 came from re-sales.

Property & development director Ben O’Malley comments: ‘‘On the construction side over the years we’ve completed 310 properties.

‘‘There are 10 being built now with a combined construction cost of around $40m and there are only 14 empty sections left.

‘‘There are other house-and-land developments in the pipeline, including adjacent to Coronet No.1, but it’s fair to say we’re getting near the end of building new properties.

‘‘With a finite supply available, that’s where the value growth really ramps up for owners.’’

O’Malley notes there was a lull in property after the last election, but says confidence in the high-end market’s now strong.

Anecdotally, he suggests that’s being driven by the imminent lifting, from next Friday, of foreign buyer restrictions on $5m-plus properties for Active Investor Plus visa-holders.

Millbrook’s latest property offering is a collection of four Mason & Wales architecturally-designed homes in the Grand Terrace enclave called The Tui’s.

They’re 275 square metre three-bedroom homes packed with high-end features.

‘‘We sold two of these off the plans to Kiwis looking to invest here and a third is under contract to an Australian buyer, with the fitted-out showhome still available for prospective buyers,’’ O’Malley says.

‘‘Elsewhere there’s only a handful of sections available in the Mill Farm development, while bespoke Fairway homes are being marketed for up to the $17m mark.’’

Meanwhile, a key part of Millbrook’s hotel accommodation stock, its premium villas, have been refurbished at a cost of $17m over the past two and a-half years.

That investment has helped contribute to the resort notching a record $2m-plus in hotel revenue on the books for this February/March period.

Investment in the second 18-hole course also saw the number of rounds played by members and guests lift to 42,000 in the 12 months to last September.

There’s also been $1.2m spent on the health and fitness centre, including all-new Technogym equipment.

O’Malley says the 270-hectare resort, next to Arrowtown, also grows in popularity from being amidst an extensive network of biking and walking trails.

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