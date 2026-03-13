Aggregate and Quarry Association CEO Wayne Scott pictured with, from left, KingsView School’s Alice Foggiato Pacheco, Summer Clarke and Maiya Hansen, winners of Rock our Future 2025.

Three Queenstown pupils officially rock.

KingsView year 7 students Summer Clarke, Alice Foggiato Pacheco and Maiya Hansen won the nation-wide Rock our Future 2025 competition, run by the Aggregate and Quarry Association (AQA), which represents most of New Zealand’s 1000-plus quarries.

The competition, open to students in years 5 to 8, asks entrants to demonstrate the life cycle of a quarry and basic understanding of what quarrying is, and why it’s important to NZ.

Entries were judged by AQA chief executive Wayne Scott who was blown away by the girls’ PowerPoint presentation, visiting them at their school recently to present them with each with $100 Prezzy cards and a certificate — KingsView also received $1000.

Scott says the quarry industry’s delighted to see the continued interest in the competition, which has now been running for eight years.

‘‘Children get the opportunity to visit a local quarry and learn about the importance of aggregates to their community, and the excellent environmental work we do to mitigate our impacts and return the site to the community for other uses,’’ he says.

The Rock our Future 2026 competition will be launched next term.