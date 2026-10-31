It’s a slice of country right in the middle of Queenstown.

Just listed this week is a 6.437ha rural property — at 5 Keble Lane — just above Shotover Country and backing on to the Kawarau River.

“You drive through Shotover Country and then suddenly you’re in this rural paradise,” local Walker & Co Realty director Hamish Walker says.

From the dining table of the four-bedroom, 315sq m home you can look down the Kawarau River to its confluence with the Shotover River and back towards Frankton, he notes.

“And from the lounge you have all-day sun and stunning views up towards Coronet Peak.”

The property comes with fenced horse paddocks, a mini orchard, direct access on to the river trail and a large shed with the option of buying four Airbnb units which bring in a few hundred thousand dollars every year.

The rating valuation’s $5,999,000, of which $3.3m is land value.

Walker says the property’s rural appeal makes it “literally a kids’ paradise”, added to the fact that beyond the long driveway it is only about 300m to Shotover Primary.

Having first listed it on his data base, “it is appearing to interest ex-farmers who want a bit of land and income from the units, horse lovers and people who want to have some land in a very central location close to schools and the airport”.

“And I’ve had interest from people taking a long-term approach who are looking to land-bank.”

The property will be sold by deadline sale closing late next month.