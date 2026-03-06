Out with the old: A four-month deconstruction of Skyline’s existing building, on the left, will start on March 17 after its new restaurant and viewing complex, on the right, opens the day before. PICTURE: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

March 16 marks a major milestone in Skyline Queenstown’s massive overhaul of its entire Bob’s Peak operation.

Following the installation of 10-seater gondolas, the completion of new top and bottom gondola terminals and a multi-storey carpark, the $58 million first half of the top restaurant and viewing complex opens on Monday week — the right-hand building when viewed downtown.

The following day, the four-month deconstruction of the existing building — parts of which date back to the original 1960s Skyline Chalet — begins.

The other ‘half’ building will then be constructed over two years for an anticipated opening of the new double-size complex on February 16, 2029.

Of the first ‘half’, ‘‘we’re really excited to be moving into a world-class venue,’’ Skyline Queenstown GM Wayne Rose says.

Skyline development GM Steve McLean explains the existing building has reached the end of its life ‘‘as far as suitability for our customers, quake standard and all those sorts of things’’.

‘‘It’s been designed to cope with the growth of tourism within Queenstown.’’

Seating for 238 guests in the new-extension Stratosfare Restaurant & Bar will be slightly below the current 260, however more dining slots are being opened up.

Eventually, with capacity for about 600 diners, it’ll be one of New Zealand’s biggest restaurants.

Meantime, Skyline Cafe and Bar, a new casual dining area on the top floor, which holds about 139 people, is an additional option.

Deck space, to take advantage of the stunning views, is also being increased from the current 68 square metres to about 430sqm once the two half buildings are stitched together.

A highlight of the new ‘half’ deck will be a special sightseeing area, the ‘prow’, that’s sure to provide Instagram moments.

McLean says the roomy lower-floor staff area ‘‘will make Skyline the employer of choice’’.

Meanwhile, Rose says the impending loss of the current complex, which has been added to over and over again, ‘‘is going to be emotional for anybody who’s been involved for a long period of time’’.

‘‘I mean, there’s a lot of history in this place.’’

scoop@scene.co.nz