A slip on State Highway 6. Photo: NZTA

Several key southern highways have reopened today after flooding and slips closed roads during days of heavy rain in the South.

State Highway 6 between Frankton and Five Rivers in Southland reopened this afternoon after slips forced its closure earlier this week.

The NZ Transport Agency said the road reopened around 3pm.

Check highway conditions here

The NZTA had organised convoys yesterday evening and this morning to clear traffic while the highway was still closed as contractors worked to clear the road.

SH1 Mataura to Gore has reopened with a 30kmh speed limit, and SH93 Clinton to Mataura reopened this evening, the NZTA advised.

SH96 Mataura to Te Tipua and on to Winton reopened around midday and SH90 Waikoikoi to Tapanui reopened around 3pm with a 30kmh speed restriction.

SH94 the Milford Road remains closed and may not open until the middle of next week.