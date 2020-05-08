Jim Boult

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has assembled a steering group of illustrious residents who will work together to establish two task force groups aimed at guiding the region’s Covid-19 recovery.

The steering group met for the second time on April 29 following the announcement of the establishment of the task force groups earlier that month by Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult. One will focus on community recovery, the other on economic recovery.

Mr Boult said the steering group represented a wide range of backgrounds.

"Discussions to date have generated some excellent ideas and the vast experience of the collective will bring forward Community Recovery and Economy Recovery Task Forces, which will be instrumental to ensuring the district restores and enhances its pre-Covid community and economic wellbeing."

Once formed, the work of the task forces will be to explore and provide innovative ideas for the future of the whole community, Mr Boult said.

"We expect to be able to announce the steering group’s findings and recommendations in the near future, as well as membership and the objectives of the task forces."

Those selected for the steering group were Mr Boult, archaeologist Leslie Van Gelder, businessman and philanthropist Sir Eion Edgar, former Queenstown Lakes mayor Clive Geddes, community leader Kathy Dedo, community leader Bill Moran, businessman Simon Telfer, businessman Peter Eastwood, sustainability leader and businesswoman Monique Kelly, iwi liaison and retired Family Court Judge Annis Somerville and Three Lakes Cultural Trust trustee Julian Knights.

A council press release said the council had so far received hundreds of ideas for community and economic recovery which the task forces, once developed, would have a hand in evaluating.

A council spokesman said a discussion document was currently being circulated among the group which would be collectively reviewed next week.

Mr Boult and steering group members would not comment further until this document was reviewed.

hugh.collins@odt.co.nz