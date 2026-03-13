Evergreen fast bowler John Cushen, fourth from left, pictured with his ‘Grey Caps’ Otago colleagues — from left, Bevan Guthrie, Hamish Cochran, Paul Facoory, Julian Van Dyke, manager Lindsay Hewitson and Chris East.

Queenstown fast bowler John Cushen notched up two top-10 bowling stats at the recent over-70s Cricket World Cup held in Christchurch.

The 76-year-old also played in the inaugural over-70s tournament in England two years ago, where New Zealand finished fourth.

This time the ‘Grey Caps’ just missed out on the final to England, on countback — England subsequently beat Australia to take the spoils.

After missing the first three games through injury, then non-selection, Cushen conceded just 24 runs against India from his allotted nine overs.

He then took 3 for 26 off nine overs, including four maidens, against The Rest of the World, whom NZ just narrowly beat — and for his troubles was named man of the match.

In NZ’s final game, which they also won, he took 2 for 12 off six overs against a Canadian team full of West Indians including Test great Larry Gomes.

Cushen says he was thrilled with his bowling — ‘‘we never got one ball pulled or cut in the whole tournament’’.

In tournament stats, he was the only Kiwi to make the top-10 list on economy rate — he was ninth — and had the 10th-best wicket average.

‘‘It was most enjoyable, great bunch of people, meeting them from all over the world, and a lot of them were in England when we were there.’’

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