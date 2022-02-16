Photo: Mountain Scene

Wakatipu High School now has three cases of Covid-19, after one student was identified as a positive case yesterday and two suspected cases confirmed today.

Principal Steve Hall told the Otago Daily Times this afternoon the school has dealt with three cases, but the first one "was not infectious and so did not generate any close contacts at school".

In an email sent to the school community by Mr Hall about 8.40pm yesterday, he said the school would be taking a cautious approach and had identified 47 close contacts of the two now-confirmed cases, including mostly year 13s, a few year 12s and four teachers.

In an email at 2.30pm today, he said those that were identified and emailed last night as close contacts - are indeed close contacts - and needed to isolate and not come to school.

Mr Hall said not wearing masks correctly was "a key determinant in the generation of the close contacts" and encouraged students to wear them properly.

He said processes yesterday and in the future would focus on identifying close contacts from the school.

"I would add that as cases rise nationally and locally as NZ moves through the phases of the Omicron wave we can expect to see more positive cases and close contacts associated with school - all part of the journey to living with Covid," he wrote.

The school was open and operating as normal today.