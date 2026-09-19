Twice voted New Zealand’s most beautiful town, Arrowtown’s also aiming to become NZ’s most sustainable.

Arrowtown Promotion & Business Association (APBA) and Sustainable Queenstown has launched a campaign aimed at turning restaurant and cafe food scraps and coffee grains into rich compost — so-called ‘Arrowtown gold’ — for use during native planting programmes.

It’s also aiming to reduced single-use plastic, including single-use coffee cups, especially through local workplaces.

The campaign’s centrepiece is a reusable Arrowtown-design cotton tote bag containing a glass keep-cup and a stainless steel drink bottle for sale at the town’s museum and post office.

Complimentary tote bags — tourist souvenirs in themselves — have also gone to several accommodation providers for their guests.

Arrowtown Promotion & Business Association GM Nicky Busst says the initiative, which started this month, stems from APBA winning both community and commercial waste minimisation funding from the local council.

APBA’s also subsidising half the weekly $30 cost for hospo venues to have Queenstowner Michael Sky’s Wilding & Co collect their food scraps and coffee grains.

“Arrowtown has always had a strong sense of pride in place, and sustainability is a natural part of protecting what makes our town so special,” Busst says.

“What I’m most pleased about is these initiatives are practical — they make it easier for a restaurant to divert food scraps from landfill, for a workplace to reduce single-use plastic and for a visitor to make better choices while they are here.

“Working with Sustainable Queenstown and our local businesses, and thanks to council funding, we’re turning good intentions into everyday action and creating habits that can hopefully continue well beyond the funding period.”

— PHILIP CHANDLER